A convicted felon has been sentenced after investigators say he robbed a man he was selling his car to.
According to court documents, in the days leading up to Oct. 7, 2018, Rashaaud Garrett, 21, of Flint, negotiated the sale of his car to the victim using Facebook Marketplace.
On Oct. 7, Garrett picked the victim up in the car and drove to Pemberton Drive in Flint; so, Garrett could remove his personal belongings before the sale was finalized.
After parking the car, court records showed Garrett approached the victim, who was in the backseat, showed a gun, and demanded the victim’s cash, marijuana, and property.
There was a brief fight and the victim ran off, leaving behind his cell phone and some marijuana, officials said.
As the victim ran Garrett is accused of firing off two shots.
He was arrested several days later following another incident where he fired off shots.
He was convicted of interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and sentenced to 135 months in federal prison. He was also sentenced to three years of federal supervised release following his prison term.
“Guns in the hands of violent convicted felons is a recipe for disaster. Our office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to target violent criminals who use guns to achieve their selfish ends,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.
