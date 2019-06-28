A man accused of drunk driving and causing a crash that killed a Midland father was sentenced.
Gary Gatza, a former Saginaw Police officer, pleaded no contest to all four of his charges on Friday, June 28.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Gatza was charged with one count of operating under the influence causing death and three counts of operating under the influence causing incapacitation.
He’ll serve a maximum of 15 years and after 72 months he’ll be eligible for parole. He has already served 12 days.
The crash happened on Tuesday, Jan. 1 near the intersection of M-20 and Currie Parkway in Midland.
READ MORE: Family remembers father lost in M-20 crash on New Year’s Day
It killed Stanley Ross Dulaney, 44, from Midland and injured 44-year-old Marissa Rose Dill of Midland, 21-year-old Brandon Michael Dulaney of Midland, and a 6-year old male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.