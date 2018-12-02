A former restaurant employee in South Haven will spend more than 200 days behind bars.
A judge sentenced Seth Walle to 11 months in jail with credit for 115 days already served. He will also serve five years of probation.
Walle was charged with 15 felony counts for recording images of an unclothed person in a private space, after secretly recording women and girls inside a bathroom and changing rooms.
The victims are reportedly current and former employees at Clementine's in South Haven.
According to Clementine's, the hidden camera was placed in a locker room for employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.