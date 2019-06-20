Cory Booker

In this file photo, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

 Paul Morigi/WireImage

A western Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 months of confinement after pleading guilty to making a threatening phone call last October to presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff also ordered 52-year-old Rick Simmons of Kentwood to spend two years on supervised release and to pay a $2,000 fine Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Simmons admitted to leaving a profane voice mail message at Booker's Camden, N.J. office that included a threat to point a gun at Booker's face and put "guns a blazin."

Booker is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.