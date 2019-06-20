A western Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 months of confinement after pleading guilty to making a threatening phone call last October to presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
U.S. District Judge Janet Neff also ordered 52-year-old Rick Simmons of Kentwood to spend two years on supervised release and to pay a $2,000 fine Thursday.
Federal prosecutors say Simmons admitted to leaving a profane voice mail message at Booker's Camden, N.J. office that included a threat to point a gun at Booker's face and put "guns a blazin."
Booker is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.