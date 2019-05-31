A man has been sentenced in the arson death of his mother and sister.
Jason Desmone was accused of setting a fire in their Saginaw home on Feb. 12, 2018 while his family members were asleep.
Adair Smithpeters, 71, and 41-year-old Melissa Shook died in the fire.
On April 23, court records show Desmone plead guilty to two counts of homicide in the 2nd degree, and first-degree arson.
On May 30, he was sentenced to 39 to 75 years behind bars.
Four other charges against him were dismissed at sentencing.
