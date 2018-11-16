A Roscommon County man has been sentenced to 10-years behind bars in a child pornography case.
The United States Attorney’s Office said Joel Edward Hramiec, 63, of Prudenville, was sentenced on Nov. 14.
Investigators said that on Sept. 6, 2017, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force searched his home.
They said several electronic devices were seized, and found to contain child porn.
Michigan State Police also said child porn was found in his email accounts, and on his cell phone.
As a result of his criminal history, Hramiec was sentenced to a statutory mandatory sentence of 10 years, to be followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.
“Using the Internet to look for child exploitation materials permanently victimizes the children depicted, which is why the resulting federal prison sentences are justifiably significant,” said Steve Francis, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Detroit. “HSI will continue to protect child victims by removing predators from the community.”
