A man learned his fate Thursday more than three years after the deaths of two girls.
"Five to fifteen years," said Judge Brian Pickell.
That's how long Jerry Turnbow, the man who pleaded no contest to the killing of two young girls in a deadly hit and run in Flint three years ago, will serve in prison.
"Mr. Turnbow, you have no idea the pain you have caused our family,” said Annina Bank, great aunt of one of the victims.
At a sentencing Thursday in Genesee County, Turnbow faced a total of six charges in the deaths of Ashyrinta Clemons and her best friend Tatiana Brown.
They were struck and killed on Saginaw Street in Flint in 2017.
Each charge totaling five to fifteen years, but to be served concurrently meaning at the same time.
The sentence however, not taken well by the families of both girls, who appeared visibly upset with the ruling.
"They say time heal all wounds, but our hurt is just as strong as it was today, as it was on August 26, 2017," Banks said.
"You really took my whole heart away with my daughter," said Tameka Brown, Tatiana’s mother.
And Judge Pickell even acknowledging that Turnbow could live out several years of his life, from outside of prison, but advising him not to take it lightly.
"Five to fifteen years for the killing of two girls, some would say it's not fair, maybe many,” Pickell said, “But all I can say is Mr. Turnbow make it count when you get out."
