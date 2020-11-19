IMAGE: Jerry Turnbow

Jerry Lynell Quincy Turnbow Jr. is facing eight felony charges including: wo counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident-when at fault-resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

 Source: Genesee County Jail

A man learned his fate Thursday more than three years after the deaths of two girls.

"Five to fifteen years," said Judge Brian Pickell.

That's how long Jerry Turnbow, the man who pleaded no contest to the killing of two young girls in a deadly hit and run in Flint three years ago, will serve in prison.

"Mr. Turnbow, you have no idea the pain you have caused our family,” said Annina Bank, great aunt of one of the victims.

At a sentencing Thursday in Genesee County, Turnbow faced a total of six charges in the deaths of Ashyrinta Clemons and her best friend Tatiana Brown.

They were struck and killed on Saginaw Street in Flint in 2017.

Each charge totaling five to fifteen years, but to be served concurrently meaning at the same time.

The sentence however, not taken well by the families of both girls, who appeared visibly upset with the ruling.

"They say time heal all wounds, but our hurt is just as strong as it was today, as it was on August 26, 2017," Banks said.

"You really took my whole heart away with my daughter," said Tameka Brown, Tatiana’s mother.

And Judge Pickell even acknowledging that Turnbow could live out several years of his life, from outside of prison, but advising him not to take it lightly.

"Five to fifteen years for the killing of two girls, some would say it's not fair, maybe many,” Pickell said, “But all I can say is Mr. Turnbow make it count when you get out."

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.