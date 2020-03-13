A northern Michigan man has been sentenced in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area.
WPBN-TV reports that a judge in Traverse City on Thursday handed down a sentence of 30 to 50 years in prison to 50-year-old Frank Supal.
Supal pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder. He and Wanda Lyons had been drinking Dec. 10 when she was killed at a Traverse City motel.
Someone following drag marks on the ground found Lyons' body the next day in a ravine near Maple City in Leelanau County, northwest of Traverse City.
An autopsy revealed she was beaten, stabbed and strangled.
