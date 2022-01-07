A co-defendant in a sexual assault case involving an underaged victim received his second sentencing.
John Digiacomo, 58, and Patrick Maule, 39, were both charged with several sex crimes in Tuscola and Genesee counties. Digiacomo faces trial in both counties in connection to the assaults, which happened in 2014 and 2015.
Maule pleaded guilty to charges against him in both counties.
On Friday morning, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt sentenced Maule to seven to 15 years in prison for two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC), and one to two years in prison for one count of fourth-degree CSC. He is required to register as a sex offender for life and undergo sex offender counseling.
In Tuscola County, he pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree CSC, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.
Last month, Maule was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for each third-degree CSC charge, one to four years in prison for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge, two years in prison, consecutive to the other sentences, for the felony firearm charge. He is required to register as a sex offender for life and undergo sex offender counseling.
“While Mr. Maule has now received both of his prison sentences, our job to secure justice is not yet finished,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We will continue to work toward guilty verdicts against Mr. Digiacomo. Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, even if the assault happened years ago.”
Digiacomo’s Tuscola County trial is set for April 26. The Genesee County trial date has not been set yet.
The Michigan Attorney General’s office said both men victimized a teen for nearly a year shortly after her 14th birthday. When she tried to cut ties with the men, Digiacomo threatened to kill her and her family, the Attorney General's Office said.
