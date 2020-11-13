A Mt. Pleasant man has been sentenced after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
David Alsager, 66, was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for one day served.
He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Restitution will be ordered if there are any costs associated with the victim's counseling needs.
On Nov. 30, 2019, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department was contacted regarding an alleged criminal sexual assault complaint involving a child.
The department began an investigation. On Feb. 26, 2020, a warrant for Alsager was issued.
Alsager was a longtime swim coach for Mt. Pleasant High School and other area competitive swim teams, police said.
The victim in this case was not a member of a swim team, police said.
Michigan State Police, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Open Arms Child Advocacy Center assisted Mt. Pleasant Police Department in the investigation.
