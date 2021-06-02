A man is sentenced to three years of probation after being accused of crashing a pickup truck into a local home and killing a woman.
On Jan. 14, the Saginaw Police Department responded to a scene at 4102 Pemberton St. in Saginaw where a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was laying on its side in the living room of the residence.
The crash killed 66-year-old Sharon Price, who was found dead, pinned underneath the car.
The driver, Austin Losee was arraigned on Jan. 19 and is now out on probation. Losee was sentenced to three years of probation with special conditions on June 1.
Losee must complete two different probation programs and not possess drugs, alcohol, or weapons. Losee also must complete 200 hours of community service, his driver’s license will be revoked for one year, and pay a $1,500 fine with interest for three years.
At the time of the crash, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow said he believed the crash was based on negligent driving.
"I just think this was stupidity, negligence. Stupidity and negligence is what caused this crash," Gerow said.
