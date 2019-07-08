A man convicted of kidnapping a woman at a gas station in Saginaw County will spend decades in prison.
Jason Cox was sentenced Monday after being found guilty in May.
Cox was sentenced to 75-to-115 years for the charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct, 75-to-115 years for carjacking, 75-to-115 for kidnapping, 19-to-60 years for unlawful imprisonment, 25-to-60 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and 5-to-15 years for assault with a dangerous weapon.
He was also ordered to pay the victim $2,577.36 in restitution.
In December 2018, Cox snuck into a woman’s vehicle while she was paying for gas.
When she drove off, Cox popped up and threatened her with a weapon, then kidnapped and assaulted her.
The victim was able to escape from Cox.
