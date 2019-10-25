A Mid-Michigan man will spend at least the next 12 years in prison for his ex-wife's murder.
Dennis Rich was sentenced on Oct. 21 to a minimum of 360 months and a maximum of 600 months in prison for Jean Rich's 2018 murder.
Jean, 62, was shot to death in Auburn in December 2018.
Dennis was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with four felony counts including open murder.
