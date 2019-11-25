A Genesee County man was sentenced to prison on Monday for hitting a man with a truck following an argument.
The incident happened at a Memorial Day barbecue on May 26, 2018 in Flint.
The victim, Corey Naracon, was seriously hurt as a result of the incident.
Brian Neil Saylor was convicted earlier this year for the incident. He was found guilty of multiple counts including assault with intent to do great bodily harm.
Saylor was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and eight months and a maximum of 35 years in prison.
