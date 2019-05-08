A Grand Blanc Township man will spend at least 45 years in prison for a murder at a Grand Blanc bar.
Vincedward Robinson, 35, was shot and killed at Kicker’s Sports Bar and Grill on May 6, 2018.
Darrell Patrick Hunter, 49, was convicted in Robinson’s death.
A jury found Hunter guilty of second-degree murder, felony firearm – second offense, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The judge sentenced Hunter to a minimum of 40 years on the second-degree murder conviction. Michigan’s felony firearm statute mandated a minimum and consecutive sentence of an additional five years.
“The Grand Blanc Township Police Department and my staff did a fantastic job in this case and, as a result, Darrell Hunter will be off our streets and in prison until he is at least 94-years-old before he will be eligible for parole,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
