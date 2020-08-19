A Flint man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly performing heinous crimes on an 88-year-old woman.
David Latreal Griffin, a 42-year-old man from Flint, pleaded no contest during a pre-trial hearing on July 16.
He was facing 35 different charges include kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, felony firearm, armed robbery, and carjacking.
On Aug. 19, he was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 50 years in prison, with credit for 662 days served.
Griffin has been ordered to pay $2,755.53 in restitution, $2,380 in state minimum costs, and $130 in crime victim fees.
"She was in a terror-filled situation for several hours at gunpoint and forced to do unspeakable things," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Flint Township police responded to the call in the area of Corunna Road and Graham Road about 8 a.m. on Oct. 25.
Investigators said Griffin broke into the woman's home, assaulted her and stole a handgun she had in the home. He then used that handgun to force her into her car and demanded her to drive him to several locations to obtain cash and a television, police said.
"At some point he forces her to write him a check in his own name for $2,000 that he takes to the bank and gives a thumb print," Leyton said.
Leyton said after taking the woman on this ride of terror, he then took her back to her home and did the unthinkable.
"After this whole incident they go back to her house where he sexually assaults her in the most perverted manner," Leyton said.
Police said Griffin then stole the woman's vehicle.
