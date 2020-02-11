A Bay City man has been sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a young relative.
Ezekiel Blackmon was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Friday, Jan. 10.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 24 months and a maximum of 180 months in prison on Monday, Feb. 10. Blackmon received credit for 134 days served.
Blackmon was also ordered to register as required by the Sex Offender Registry Act.
“Testimony during Blackmon’s trial showed Blackmon sexually assaulted a female relative during a time frame while she was in middle school,” the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office previously said.
Blackmon was ages 15 through 18 during the time of the assaults, the prosecutor's office said.
