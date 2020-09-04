The man accused of killing a Midland toddler in 2019 has been sentenced to prison.
Damian Garrett, of Augusta, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison on Sept. 4, 2020 for second-degree murder.
The charge stems from the September 2019 death of Skylar Papple.
He received credit for 352 days already served.
