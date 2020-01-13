A Michigan man, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Mid-Michigan hunter, has been sentenced to prison.
Justin Beutel, 38, was shot and killed near the Antrim County community of Alden on Nov. 15, 2018 while he was hunting.
Beutel was from Sanford.
David Michael Barber, 45, was later charged with Beutel's death.
The state Department of Natural Resources said the men were hunting separately.
"He was hunting on his family's private land and Justin always hunted on private land to feel safe. And he did feel safe there," Beutel's mother Theresa Schurman previously told TV5.
On Dec. 13, 2019, a jury found Barber guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felony firearm, and trespassing.
Barber was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 13. He was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, and two years in prison for felony firearms.
Barber was ordered to serve those sentences consecutively.
He was also sentenced to serve four days for trespassing, but he was credited with four days served.
