A Clio man has been sentenced to two years probation after his wife-at-the-time found videos looking up women's skirts on his computer and turned him in.
The woman filed a complaint against Trevor Stafford on July 6, 2019.
She has since divorced Stafford.
Stafford allegedly admitted to obtaining upskirt videos of women at public places including malls, grocery stores, and large public areas, Michigan State Police previously told TV5.
On June 25, 2020, Stafford pleaded guilty to one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.
On Aug. 17, 2020, he was sentenced to two years probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.