IMAGE: Trevor Stafford

Trevor Stafford has been charged with two counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

 Source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office

A Clio man has been sentenced to two years probation after his wife-at-the-time found videos looking up women's skirts on his computer and turned him in.

The woman filed a complaint against Trevor Stafford on July 6, 2019.

She has since divorced Stafford.

Stafford allegedly admitted to obtaining upskirt videos of women at public places including malls, grocery stores, and large public areas, Michigan State Police previously told TV5.

On June 25, 2020, Stafford pleaded guilty to one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

On Aug. 17, 2020, he was sentenced to two years probation.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.