A Twining man has been sentenced after he was accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Douglas Melrose pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of telecommunication services on Dec. 21. Melrose was then sentenced to the time he already served in jail, 117 days. He was released from jail and ordered to pay $985 in costs and fines.
On Aug. 27 at noon, Michigan State Police received reports about a voicemail left with the governor’s constituent services, where the suspect stated he was unhappy with Whitmer regarding COVID-19 and other issues.
After outlining his complaints, the suspect indicated he planned to load his guns, drive to the state capitol, and kill anyone he could find within the Unemployment Insurance Agency office, police said.
The suspect continued, saying the state would either get him the money he felt he was owed, or he would travel to Lansing and “start shooting,” police said.
Once the message was completed, the suspect left a second message identifying himself and indicated he would shoot and kill anyone he could find in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, and then himself, police said.
The Arenac County prosecutor authorized an arrest warrant for making a terrorist threat, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Troopers from Michigan State Police located and arrested 57-year-old Douglas Melrose without incident. Melrose was arraigned Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.