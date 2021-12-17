A man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed one person in Arenac County.
Jerrud Mikolaiczik, 42, was sentenced on Dec. 13 to a minimum of 40 months and a maximum of five years with credit for one day served. He was ordered to pay $77,642.69 in fines, costs, and restitution.
Mikolaiczik pleaded guilty to operating under the influence causing death and operating under the influence causing incapacitation or injury. His remaining charges were dropped including two counts of operating under the influence causing incapacitation or injury, weapons possession transportation, driving without insurance, cruelty to an animal, and operating with an expired license.
Mikolaiczik was arraigned after allegedly running into a family’s truck in Arenac County, according to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office.
He collided with another vehicle head-on, resulting in one man’s death, according to the sheriff’s office. He surrendered to deputies on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.