A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was pinned under a trailer at a road trucking company.
On Dec. 13 at 9:49 a.m., first responders were sent to an industrial accident at WDS Enterprises, located on E. Blanchard Road near S. Vroman Road in Coe Township.
A 23-year-old man from Shepherd was pinned under a lowboy trailer that was being pulled out of a wash bay, according to the Shepherd Police Department. Employees were able to free him before emergency services arrived.
The man was treated at the scene and flown to Hurley Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police. The incident is under investigation.
