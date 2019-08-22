A man was seriously injured after his pant leg got caught in a post hole digger.
Around noon on Thursday, a 49-year-old Sanilac County man was using a post hole digger powered by a tractor when his pant leg got entangled in it, Croswell police Officers said.
Children nearby were able to turn off the tractor and the man was able to get free.
When officers got the scene, the man was bleeding severely.
He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries before being transferred to a Detroit-area hospital, according to officers.
