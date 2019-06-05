A local man is sharing Mid-Michigan’s largest World War II collection at Midland’s Veteran Recognition Center as America prepares to remember D-Day.
D-Day is known as the world’s largest invasion by land, sea, and air in history. It came about when planes and ships from allied nations stormed the French beaches of Normandy 75 years ago.
Steven Berge is a collector of war memorabilia.
“I’ve been a collector and a historian for a number of years,” Berge said.
For Berge, history comes alive when he’s collecting artifacts from the past.
He really likes to collect items from World War II. He’s gathered a massive collection that will be on display at Midland’s Veterans Recognition Center for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Berge began collecting WWII memorabilia at the age of 13. Although he has a full-time job, he spends most of his free time finding and interviewing WWII vets from the tri-cities.
“The stories that they would talk about were minimal. Because of their experiences they didn’t care to talk much about it, but they were amazing. There are people from Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, most of all Michigan related,” Berge said.
Berge hopes to one day expand his collection into a large museum that people can come and experience any time.
“Because that’s what it’s here to do, is remember, respect, and honor all of our veterans,” Berge said.
People who want to visit the exhibit for themselves can visit the center any day this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
