A local man learns that his cat may truly have nine lives. He buried a cat that he thought was his and hours later found him outside waiting to come in.
Nathan Sonoras is happy to have his pet cat Loki by his side, especially considering he thought he buried him just days ago.
“I don’t even know the right word, I’d say eerie to realize that he wasn’t dead the next day,” Sonoras said.
Earlier this week, Sonoras was driving home and saw a dead cat lying in the road on Kosciusko and Birney Street in Bay City. After taking a close look at the cat, he realized it was a black cat completely identical to his own.
He said the cat was missing patches of fur in the same spot and had a small kink in its tail.
“It matched, which was the scariest thing and is what hurt the most. So, after all that we had our ceremony, we said our prayers and goodbyes,” Sonoras said.
Soronos said that the next day when he woke up he saw Loki across the street from his house. He said he felt almost as if it was out of a movie, a pet cemetery horror film.
“I hear a little meow right behind me and there he is just staring at me in my parents’ driveway. Yeah, it was very, very terrifying. It was more scary than finding him dead in the road,” Soronos said.
It turns out that Soronos had buried a different cat and that the one he buried did not have on a collar.
“I think if anybody hits an animal on the road, whether it look like someone’s pet or just a random creature, you owe it to that animal to stop to see if it’s alive at least. It could be someone’s pet and if it’s someone’s pet that has family and that family is that pet’s entire world,” Soronos said.
After experiencing such an odd and bizarre incident, Soronos wants to remind pet owners that if they have a pet that roams the street, to get them a collar or microchipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.