A man has turned himself into police after he was accused of shooting another man in the chest.
On Thursday, April 25th, at about 3:39 p.m., officers from Flint Township Police responded to a report of a shooting. The shooting was reported on the 3100 block of Devonshire Street.
According to police, when they arrived they discovered that a 30-year-old male was shot in the chest.
Police said that witness to the shooting told them the alleged shooter was inside of a residence in the immediate area of the scene.
Police said the suspect turned himself into police without incident. He is a 46-year-old male of Flint Township.
According to police, they learned that there was an argument prior to the shooting, but the reason behind the argument has yet to be determined.
Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Detective Hart at 810-600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 800-422- 5245 or go to www.crimestoppersofflint.com.
