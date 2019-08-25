GENERIC: police light do not cross

A man is in critical condition after Flint police said he was shot while trying to break into a home.

According to police, an adult male was attempting to break into a home on Keller St. when he was shot by the female homeowner.

After being shot, police said the male fled where he was involved in a single crash near Dayton and Brownell Streets.

There is no word on if the homeowner was taken into custody.

