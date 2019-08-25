A man is in critical condition after Flint police said he was shot while trying to break into a home.
According to police, an adult male was attempting to break into a home on Keller St. when he was shot by the female homeowner.
After being shot, police said the male fled where he was involved in a single crash near Dayton and Brownell Streets.
There is no word on if the homeowner was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.