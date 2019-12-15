Authorities say a man shot and killed by Detroit police officers on Saturday was a suspect in the killings of two women earlier in the week.
Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, tells The Detroit News that officers confronted the man on Saturday afternoon on the city's east side.
Burt says Redford Township police considered the man a suspect in the shooting deaths of an 18-old-woman and a 49-year-old woman on Friday evening.
Burt said the man began firing at officers, who fired back. The man's name has not been released.
