A western Michigan man shot by police during a 2017 drug raid and now serving time in a federal prison has sued Kent County and the sheriff's deputy who shot him.
The federal lawsuit filed this week by Yusef Phillips seeks $10 million for medical expenses, pain and suffering, physical disability and other damages. Phillips was shot and seriously injured in September 2017 at a Grand Rapids apartment complex.
Phillips was not armed, though Deputy Andrew Hinds has said he believed Phillips posed an immediate threat. Prosecutors cleared Hinds of criminal responsibility but said the officer was wrong to believe Phillips' actions represented a threat.
Sheriff's officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Phillips is serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and other charges.
