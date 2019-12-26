Flint Police are searching the person who shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon.
Flint Police were called to Hurley Medical Center Thursday around 12:40 for a shooting.
Officers said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by a witness and was pronounced dead by doctors.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Dupont Street in Flint in the parking lot of Mr. B’s .
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
