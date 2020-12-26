A suspect is in jail after a fatal shooting in Flint Saturday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday Flint Police Officers were called to the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers got to the scene, they found Curdetruis Keaton-Williams had been shot and killed outside a home by the homeowner.
The homeowner identified himself to officers when they arrived, and he was arrested.
The suspect is lodged in the Genesee County Jail and the report was forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
