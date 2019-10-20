Man shot to death in Flint

The Flint Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Eddington St. at approximately 10:45 p.m. for a report of a large fight. Once on scene officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds in a side yard.
Authorities say numerous persons and vehicles fled the area. No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Sgt. Dave VanSingel at 810-237-6946 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-jail, P3TIPS mobile app or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com
