A man and his 5-year-old son died in a house fire on Drummond Island.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the fire on Dec. 9 at around 10 p.m.
The investigation has revealed that Kyle Ray Messenger, 30, and his son died in the fire.
Police believe Messenger ran back into the burning home to save his son, and neither came out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Drummond Island is off the eastern edge of the Upper Peninsula in Lake Huron.
