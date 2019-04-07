The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a group attacked several people at a party, including one man who was stabbed.
Deputies responded to a call about a person armed with a handgun in a parking lot at 4300 Collegiate Way in Union Township at 12:46 a.m. on Sunday, April 7.
When deputies arrived they could not find anyone with a gun.
While deputies and officers were searching the area, they were told by central dispatch advised a stabbing just happened at one of the apartments attached to the parking lot.
Deputies found several people in the apartment. They were told that a few people left the party and came back with several more people.
That group then started spray people at the party with pepper spray and hitting them with baseball bats.
The sheriff’s office said several people were punched and kicked during the attack.
The suspects left the scene before deputies and officers arrived.
The victims sustained minor injuries or did not need medical attention.
A 21-year-old man from Union Township was stabbed and struck in the face with a baseball bat.
He was taken to a local hospital by MMR with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are urging anyone with information on this incident to call them at (989) 772-5911 or central dispatch at (989) 773-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.