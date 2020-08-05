A man was stabbed in the neck Wednesday evening in a Bay City park.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bay City Public Safety Officers were called to Wenona Park for a reported fight.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was stabbed in the neck.
He was taken to the local hospital and is in stable condition in the intensive care unit after having surgery.
A 32-year-old Bay City man was taken in for question and ultimately arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He’s lodged in the Bay County Jail.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information.
If you were in the park and saw the incident please call public safety at (989) 892-8571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.