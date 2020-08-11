A Michigan man has died after he was stabbed after a dispute over a face mask.
John Duncan III, a 77-year-old man, was stabbed outside of Quality Dairy’s Dimondale location in July.
The Easton County Sheriff’s Office located the attacker in Lansing.
When a deputy spotted the man’s vehicle, he was shot when he tried to attack the deputy with his knife.
READ MORE: Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store
Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, died at a hospital.
Duncan initially survived the attack, but the business recently said he succumbed to his injuries.
Quality Dairy said it is heartbroken for Duncan’s family and friends.
“Our hearts go out to Mr. Duncan’s family and friends as well as our store staff. This is a difficult situation for all involved and our prayers are with his family and anyone else impacted by his passing,” the business wrote in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.