A man has succumbed to his injuries days after his vehicle slipped off the jack and trapped him underneath.
Lapeer County Sheriff Deputies were called to a home on Elk Lake Road in Attica on Oct. 2 at around 4 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 72-year-old Norman Maxon had used a jack to lift a truck in his yard.
Deputies said he was beneath the truck when it slipped off the jack. He yelled for help while trapped, and neighbors were able to free him before calling 911.
He was taken to the hospital but passed away on Oct. 7.
Initial findings suggest this is an unfortunate accidental death.
