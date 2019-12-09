A man who served 20 months in custody for a wrongful conviction is suing police in southwestern Michigan.
Ray McCann was repeatedly hounded by police during an investigation of a girl's killing in St. Joseph County.
McCann denied any role in the death of the 11-year-old girl but says he felt pressured to plead no contest to perjury.
The conviction was thrown out in 2017 at the request of a prosecutor.
McCann's lawsuit says his rights were violated during a "corrupt scheme" by police.
Another man confessed to killing Jodi Parrack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.