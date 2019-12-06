It was an emotional day for all of the families as the preliminary exam for a man accused of killing two teenage girls.
Jerry Turnbow Jr was in court Friday for a preliminary exam.
In August of 2017 Tatiana Brown and Ashyrinta Clemons were hit by a car after attending a teen night club along Saginaw Street near Carton in Flint.
Turnbow is facing multiple counts including failure to stop at the scene of an accident-when at fault-resulting in death, operating while intoxicated causing death, and manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
No charges were brought forward until newly-elected Mayor Sheldon Neeley asked Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton to look into the case further.
Leyton says with the help of Flint Police they were able to make a substantial amount of progress.
At the hearing Tatiana Brown's brother Dequan Clark took the stand.
He says he witnessed the two girls get hit by a speeding car that never stopped.
"Yes, they came and got her best friend first and they took her to the hospital,” he said.” Then because only one ambulance truck came and the second one came. He said I'm sorry for your loss. He told me to scoot back. So, I scooted back, and he put the cover on her.”
