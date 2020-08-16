The Bay County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a quadruple homicide that took place in rural Detroit.
Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, turned himself in to the Bay County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 16.
Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.
Detectives identified Bailey, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and had believed he was headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to Sumpter Township police. Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Euclid and Wilder early on the 16th.
Investigators say he allegedly confessed to the killings of several people over the phone and through texts.
Meanwhile, a family friend of the victims say he never expected something like this to happen.
“My brother called me and said they weren’t with us anymore,” said the friend. “I didn’t want to believe it. I love you guys, you never know what could happen at any moment and don’t take nothing for granted from nobody.”
