The Bay County Sheriff's Office has found the suspect in a quadruple homicide that took place in rural Detroit after his vehicle was found abandoned in Bay City.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says he is in custody after turning himself in.
Police identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey in connection to the deaths of four people found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Sumpter Township in Wayne County on Saturday.
Detectives say Bailey was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims and obtained information that he had fled north after tracking his vehicle to the area of Euclid and Wilder during the early morning of Aug 16.
They also say he allegedly confessed to the killings of several people over the phone and through texts.
Sumpter Township Police are working with local authorities in Bay County to find him and have issued a statewide search on Bailey as well.
Meanwhile, a family friend of the victims say he never expected something like this to happen.
“My brother called me and said they weren’t with us anymore,” said the friend. “I didn’t want to believe it. I love you guys, you never know what could happen at any moment and don’t take nothing for granted from nobody.”
If you happen to see the suspect, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office advises you to contact 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.