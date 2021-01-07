The Hampton Township Public Safety Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries.
It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 5:42 p.m. on Ridge Road, east of Pine Road.
The public safety department said a 22-year-old man was struck while running along the road.
He was taken to a hospital in Saginaw for treatment of his serious injuries.
The vehicle involved is being described as dark-colored and possibly an SUV. It may have damage on the front-right side, public safety officers said.
The driver did not stop and continued west on Ridge Road, turning north on Pine Road, according to the public safety department.
Anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Hampton Township Public Safety at 989-892-0571.
