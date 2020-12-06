A man died in McBain after an hours-long standoff with Michigan State Police.
Troopers had been negotiating with 41-year-old Steven Dziesinski from McBain on Sunday, Dec. 7 while he was hiding in an apartment.
Troopers said he shot himself as the MSP Emergency Support Team approached.
The investigation began on Nov. 19 when troopers learned about the threatening letters.
Police said the 32-page letter detailed why Dziesinski was upset with the care he was receiving and was demanding action.
On Nov. 29, Dziesinski sent an email to a healthcare professional saying if his demands weren’t met by midnight on Dec. 5, he would find the healthcare workers and their families and kill them, according to MSP.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a felony arrest warrant.
The MSP Emergency Support Team announced their presence at his apartment, located on Elm Street in McBain, shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
MSP said Dziesinski’s apartment building was evacuated and the surrounding residents were told to evacuate or shelter in place.
When officials tried to approach the building in an armored vehicle, Dziesinski started shooting.
According to police, during the several attempts to approach the building, Dziesinski opened fire on troopers each time.
Troopers returned fire as they tried to enter the residence.
At 5:10 p.m. during an approach, Dziesinski took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The MSP Investigative Response Team and Grayling Crime Lab are processing the scene while the investigation continues.
