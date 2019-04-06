Flint Police are investigating after a shooting hospitalized a man and teenager.
At 2:54 p.m. on Friday, April 5, Genesee County 911 received a call about a possible shooting in the 2000 block of Arlington Ave.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the two male shooting victims, an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old.
The victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center and were listed in good condition.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Det. Tpr. Jon Miller at (810) 237-6922, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau at (810) 237-6900, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
