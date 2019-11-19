A program called “Second Chance” is helping someone make a better first impression with their smile.
After reading nearly 700 applications, the doctors of Greater Michigan Oral Surgeons and Dental Implant Center selected Timothy Smith, of Beaverton, to receive a transformative procedure that could change his entire life.
“When I was younger, I had a four-wheeler accident and I broke a couple teeth. I was probably like 12 or 13-years-old and they just deteriorated worse and worse. I’m 31 now,” Smith said.
The procedure will restore Smith’s oral health and give him the confidence to make positive changes of his own. He will undergo the procedure in six months after struggling with bad teeth for years.
“Crowns and fillings, and I’ve had teeth break and fracture. So it’s just been an ongoing process I’ve had to go through,” Smith said.
“You see him smile, he’s got a lot of decent front teeth, but a lot of his posterior teeth are not doing very well. So we’re going to give him back the ability to chew and to smile and not feel uncomfortable,” Dr. Chris Kittle said.
The $50,000 smile makeover is a surprise award for people struggling with poor oral health who can’t afford the treatment.
The program was a life-changer for the 2016 winner.
“I always felt like people could notice or they could see. And I didn’t want to talk. I thought I talked funny. So it just gives you confidence to not have to consciously be thinking about what your mouth is doing or what it looks like,” said Michelle Lopez, 2016 winner.
“We have so many people in the community who have a need and we can’t fix everybody. We can’t help everybody. But we’re doing what we can. This is our fourth time that we’ve done it. And we’ve been in the Saginaw area for about four years. So we’re looking forward to continue doing this in the future and helping people out,” Kittle said.
