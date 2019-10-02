A Detroit man will stand trial in the fatal dog mauling of a 9-year-old girl.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Pierre Cleveland was bound over Wednesday to Wayne County Circuit Court on second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death charges. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Emma Hernandez was attacked in August by three dogs while riding her bike in an alley near her home in southwest Detroit. One of the dogs was shot by a bystander while a medical crew tried to save the girl. The other dogs were captured.
Police said neighbors threw bricks at the dogs to try to stop the attack.
Cleveland owned the pit bulls or pit bull mixes dogs that got free from his yard.
