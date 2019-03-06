A Mid-Michigan man is hoping to meet his relatives he never knew existed until recently.
For the first time, Albert Facetimed his little brother he just recently learned existed.
Albert was born in California and raised in Cleveland by his mom. He had always thought he was an only child.
That is until two days ago when his wife Aurelia went on an internet search to find Albert’s father. She discovered he had two siblings living in Washington state.
“Kind of looked around on all the white pages type things online, found some associated people. Actually, ended up finding his brother’s mom. Messaged her, messaged a few other people with the last name and it took off from there,” Aurelia said.
For the past 48 hours, Albert has been exchanging dozens of text messages between his brother Geoff, sister Tiffany, and several aunts and uncles. To his surprise, they knew of him and had spent years trying to find him.
Albert recalled the first phone conversation with his siblings.
“It was very nerve-wrecking. Lots of crying. I don’t think I can cry anymore,” Albert said.
Albert said the only thing that’s keeping him away from his siblings is about 2,000 miles. The flights to Washington state are very expensive and they can use help getting there.
“We were going to go with our income tax, but we still haven’t gotten that yet and God only knows if that’s gonna cut it,” Albert said.
He said he has missed out on 27 years of the lives of family he never knew and no matter what, he will find a way to Washington to be reunited with them.
“I’m going to run to whoever’s there waiting for me and hold them and not let go,” Albert said.
His family has a GoFundMe to help make the meeting finally happen.
