An overnight fire in Bridgeport leaves one man in his dogs homeless.
The fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. at 3500 Chalmers Rd. near J & J Food Service.
The homeowner and his two dogs were able to get out of the home safe.
When the TV5 crew arrived, we learned that the home is a total loss.
The fire is under investigation.
