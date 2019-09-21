Image: Bridgeport house fire
House Fire In Bridgeport Township

An overnight fire in Bridgeport leaves one man in his dogs homeless.

The fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. at 3500 Chalmers Rd. near J & J Food Service.

The homeowner and his two dogs were able to get out of the home safe.

When the TV5 crew arrived, we learned that the home is a total loss.

The fire is under investigation.

