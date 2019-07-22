A young western Michigan man whose mental health and interest in guns led authorities to place a tracking device on his car has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents.
Aaron Fein of Grand Rapids Township appeared in federal court Friday. He's been in custody since his arrest in May.
The 24-year-old got the attention of authorities last August when Canada turned him away at a border crossing because of a lack of documents. During a screening on the U.S. side, agents found items related to jihad and making bombs.
The government says Fein, a University of Michigan engineering graduate, had a notebook at home with chemical equations and a list of bomb supplies. In May, agents discovered electronic components that could have been used to make explosives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.